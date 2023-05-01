Salisbury Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking, consumer financing, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various deposit and loan products, as well as fiduciary services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. The company operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs in Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts. It also provides additional depositor-related services, including merchant services, payroll services, and mobile banking services. Salisbury Bancorp was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.