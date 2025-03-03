← Company Directory
SalesLoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

SalesLoft Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at SalesLoft totals $154K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SalesLoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
SalesLoft
Ae Smb
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$79.2K
Level
L4
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$4.2K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at SalesLoft?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at SalesLoft in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $142,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SalesLoft for the Sales role in United States is $75,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SalesLoft

Related Companies

  • Lookout
  • Vectra AI
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Clever
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources