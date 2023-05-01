← Company Directory
Said Differently
    Said Differently is a strategic consulting, design, and development company that offers a global approach to its services. It creates bespoke teams for each client based on their needs and talent preferences to provide maximum return on investment. The company has a network of over 3,000 specialists distributed globally to service clients across industry verticals, time zones, and languages. It caters to innovative companies, from nonprofits to Fortune 500 brands. The company was launched in 2020 and has won awards for its campaigns, products, and platforms.

    https://saiddifferently.com
    2020
    3,001
    $500M-$1B
