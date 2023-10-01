← Company Directory
RTI International
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RTI International Salaries

RTI International's salary ranges from $50,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $196,860 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RTI International. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
Median $50K
Data Scientist
Median $75K
Data Science Manager
$197K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$117K
Marketing
$108K
Project Manager
$117K
Software Engineer
$58.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RTI International is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RTI International is $112,058.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RTI International

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources