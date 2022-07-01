RS21 is a rapidly growing, global data science company. We use artificial intelligence, design, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world through innovative solutions that are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest.By providing data-driven insights that achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity, we help clients navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, population health, infrastructure resilience, disaster preparedness, supply chain management, and crime.