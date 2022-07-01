Company Directory
RS21
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about RS21 that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    RS21 is a rapidly growing, global data science company. We use artificial intelligence, design, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world through innovative solutions that are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest.By providing data-driven insights that achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity, we help clients navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, population health, infrastructure resilience, disaster preparedness, supply chain management, and crime.

    http://www.rs21.io
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for RS21

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Square
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources