Rosser International
    About

    Rosser International, Inc. is a full-service, professional design firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. During our 60+ year history, we have grown from a regional practice to an international architecture and engineering design firm.Our services encompass the full range of A&E building and site technology, including Architecture and Interior Design, MEP Engineering, and Structural Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Security System Assessment and Design, and Commissioning.Our staff is organized in groups with expertise in specific building types. We focus on Mixed Use Developments; Sports and Entertainment Facilities; Justice Facilities; Office Buildings; Hangars and Terminals; Telecommunications and Broadcast Facilities; Higher Education; Laboratories and Health Care; Military Complexes.

    rosser.com
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

