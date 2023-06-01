← Company Directory
Rollin' n Bowlin'
    • About

    RnB is a company that serves acai bowls, smoothies, and toasts. They have cafes on college campuses and a new make-at-home product available in grocery stores and on their website. Their mission is to spread healthy vibes, including laughter, love, positivity, and a healthy mindset and lifestyle. They incubate young food entrepreneurs and strive to spread healthy vibes all around the world through brick-and-mortar stores. Their core values include supporting local, being wholesome, passing on positivity, and being efficient and creative.

    https://rollinnbowlin.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

