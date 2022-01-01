← Company Directory
Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Salaries

Rio Tinto's salary ranges from $9,950 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $144,505 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rio Tinto. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $81.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $76.7K
Corporate Development
$128K

Data Analyst
$76.9K
Geological Engineer
$113K
Industrial Designer
$68.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$10K
Mechanical Engineer
$81.4K
Sales
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rio Tinto is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rio Tinto is $81,524.

Other Resources