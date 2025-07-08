Company Directory
Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at Rio Tinto totals A$120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rio Tinto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rio Tinto
Data Analyst
Brisbane, QL, Australia
Total per year
A$120K
Level
K
Base
A$112K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$8K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at

A$251K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Rio Tinto in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$196,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rio Tinto for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$120,075.

