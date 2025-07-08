The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at Rio Tinto totals A$120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rio Tinto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025
What is the highest Data Scientist salary at Rio Tinto in Australia?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Rio Tinto in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$196,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Rio Tinto Data Scientist employees get paid in Australia?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rio Tinto for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$120,075.