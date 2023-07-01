← Company Directory
Riley Permian
    Riley Exploration Permian is an independent oil and gas company that operates in Texas and New Mexico. They focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and producing oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. Their main area of interest is the San Andres Formation in the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. They have significant acreage in Yoakum County, Texas, and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 2021, they had 31,352 net acres and 77 net producing wells. Their headquarters are in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

    http://rileypermian.com
    Website
    1900
    Year Founded
    54
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
