Revlon, Inc. is a global beauty and personal care products company that develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells a wide range of beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's portfolio includes color cosmetics, hair color, skin care, fragrances, men's grooming products, nail care products, and hair care products, among others. Revlon sells its products through various channels, including sales force, sales representatives, independent distributors, mass and prestige retail, e-commerce sites, department stores, and specialty cosmetics stores. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2022.