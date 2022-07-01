Based in Atlanta, Response Mine Interactive (RMI) is an industry leading digital marketing services firm that expertly wields data for customer acquisition and retention. Founded in 2001, RMI focuses on honest, meaningful feedback to create dominant online brands in the e-commerce, healthcare, retail, travel and home services markets. Also the authority in acquiring boomers and seniors, RMI has a culture based on integrity, testing and margin-based decision-making to create breakthroughs in volume and efficiencies that optimize ROI.