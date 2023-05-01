← Company Directory
Resonate
    About

    Resonate is a people-centric company that provides deep consumer intelligence to leading brands and agencies. They help clients understand the "what" that drives the "why" people choose, buy, endorse or abandon a brand or cause. Resonate combines human, person-based insights with relevant data to create powerful marketing engagement that drives results. They have been recognized as a "Cool Vendor" in Data Driven Marketing by Gartner and named one of the best places to work in Virginia. Resonate is headquartered in Reston, VA with offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

    http://www.resonate.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

