ResearchGate
ResearchGate Salaries

ResearchGate's salary ranges from $63,444 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $118,436 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ResearchGate. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $77K
Product Designer
$79.8K
Product Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$63.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ResearchGate is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,436. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ResearchGate is $79,768.

