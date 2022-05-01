← Company Directory
Ableton
Ableton Salaries

Ableton's salary ranges from $58,531 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $97,597 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ableton. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Copywriter
$58.5K
Product Designer
$74.6K
Software Engineer
$89.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Software Engineering Manager
$97.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ableton is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,597. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ableton is $82,035.

