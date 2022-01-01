← Company Directory
Rescale
Rescale Salaries

Rescale's salary ranges from $97,485 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $193,800 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rescale. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $164K
Human Resources
$97.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$194K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rescale is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rescale is $163,500.

