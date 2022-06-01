← Company Directory
Reonomy
Reonomy Salaries

Reonomy's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $127,360 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reonomy. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Designer
$127K
Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reonomy is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reonomy is $123,980.

