← Company Directory
Renew Digital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Renew Digital that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Renew Digital is a fast-growing start-up based in Atlanta that provides high-quality refurbished cone beam 3D and panoramic/cephalometric X-ray equipment to dentists and dental specialists across the United States. They offer a one-price guarantee that includes installation, training, and comprehensive warranty, helping dental professionals deliver superior patient care more affordably. With over 100 years of combined experience in digital dental X-ray and imaging software technology, Renew Digital helps dental practitioners monetize their 2D digital dental X-ray equipment when upgrading to 3D cone beam technology, providing exceptional customer service.

    renewdigital.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Renew Digital

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources