Reltio
Reltio Salaries

Reltio's salary ranges from $61,530 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $316,200 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reltio. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$289K
Recruiter
$173K
Sales
$316K
Software Engineer
$61.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reltio is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reltio is $230,840.

