Region 9 Development Commission
    Region Nine Development Commission is a Minnesota-based organization that works with counties, cities, townships, and schools in south central Minnesota. Since 1972, they have focused on aging, economic development, business development, healthy communities, transportation, community development, and leveraging regional resources. Their mission is to promote regional development through cooperation, planning, and assistance. They value future-oriented decision-making, accountability, professionalism, communication, adaptability, diversity, and teamwork.

    rndc.org
    1972
    31
    $1M-$10M
