Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company that develops and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets. They provide various antennas, advanced sensors and components, and a proprietary enterprise software suite. They also offer on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions, low-earth orbit commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and operates internationally.