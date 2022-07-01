← Company Directory
Redesign Health
Redesign Health Salaries

Redesign Health's salary ranges from $175,875 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $198,900 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redesign Health. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
$176K
Product Designer
$177K
Product Manager
$199K
Software Engineer
$194K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redesign Health is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redesign Health is $185,568.

