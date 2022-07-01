We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. We are leveraging new technology to create virtuous cycles of learning around datasets to build the next-generation biopharmaceutical company. It’s complex biology, decoded. While we are united in a common mission, Decoding Biology to Radically Improve Lives, our greatest strength lies in our differences: expertise, gender, race, disciplines, experience, and perspectives. Deliberately building and cultivating this culture is critical to achieving our audacious goals. We are proudly headquartered in Salt Lake City.