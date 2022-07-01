← Company Directory
Recursion
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Recursion that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. We are leveraging new technology to create virtuous cycles of learning around datasets to build the next-generation biopharmaceutical company. It’s complex biology, decoded. While we are united in a common mission, Decoding Biology to Radically Improve Lives, our greatest strength lies in our differences: expertise, gender, race, disciplines, experience, and perspectives. Deliberately building and cultivating this culture is critical to achieving our audacious goals. We are proudly headquartered in Salt Lake City.

    http://www.recursion.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Recursion

    Related Companies

    • Aviatrix
    • Velocitor Solutions
    • Proofpoint
    • Clearbit
    • Sendoso
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources