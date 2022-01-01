← Company Directory
Clearbit
Clearbit Salaries

Clearbit's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clearbit. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Recruiter
$121K
Software Engineer
Median $165K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Clearbit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clearbit is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearbit is $165,000.

