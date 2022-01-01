← Company Directory
Justworks
Justworks Salaries

Justworks's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $281,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Justworks. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $188K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $125K

Account Executive

Product Manager
Median $160K

Data Analyst
$78.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$74.6K
Management Consultant
$80K
Product Designer
$254K
Project Manager
$111K
Recruiter
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$78.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Justworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (3.33% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Justworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Justworks is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Justworks is $111,142.

