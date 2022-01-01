← Company Directory
Recruit Group
Recruit Group Salaries

Recruit Group's salary ranges from $33,830 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Japan at the low-end to $120,600 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Recruit Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$33.8K
Product Designer
$49.2K
Product Manager
$74.9K
Software Engineer
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$90.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Recruit Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Recruit Group is $74,908.

