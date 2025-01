Realty Income is an S&P 500 company that provides dependable monthly income to stockholders through its REIT structure and over 6,500 real estate properties leased to commercial clients. It has declared 608 consecutive monthly dividends and increased the dividend 109 times since its public listing in 1994. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. More information can be found on its website.