realtor.com Salaries

realtor.com's salary ranges from $50,248 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $349,249 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of realtor.com. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
T1 $121K
T2 $160K
T3 $200K
T4 $223K
T5 $349K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
T2 $141K
T3 $192K
T4 $235K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $342K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

Product Designer
Median $179K
Customer Service
$50.2K
Data Analyst
$107K
Data Science Manager
$338K
Marketing
$104K
Product Manager
$128K
Recruiter
$89.6K
UX Researcher
$161K
The highest paying role reported at realtor.com is Software Engineer at the T5 level with a yearly total compensation of $349,249. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at realtor.com is $160,693.

