All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at realtor.com ranges from $247K per year for T3 to $288K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $285K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for realtor.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$247K
$208K
$10K
$29.6K
T4
$204K
$162K
$6.1K
$35.6K
T5
$288K
$223K
$26.3K
$39.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
