Software Engineer compensation in United States at realtor.com ranges from $115K per year for T1 to $349K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $157K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for realtor.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$115K
$112K
$227
$2K
T2
$152K
$137K
$8.8K
$5.8K
T3
$200K
$167K
$19.9K
$14K
T4
$223K
$175K
$23.4K
$24.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
