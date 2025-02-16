All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at realtor.com ranges from $141K per year for T2 to $235K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $201K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for realtor.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$141K
$136K
$1.7K
$3.2K
T3
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
