REA Group
REA Group Salaries

REA Group's salary ranges from $55,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $144,619 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REA Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $125K
Data Analyst
$100K
Data Scientist
$119K
Product Designer
$55.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$120K
Solution Architect
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at REA Group is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,619. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REA Group is $119,100.

