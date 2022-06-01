Ramsey Solutions is on a mission to give hope to people in every walk of life by providing information and tools to help with their money, relationships, business, work/life balance, and more. New York Times best-selling author Dave Ramsey created the company in 1992 as a means to provide financial counseling and education. Ramsey Solutions has since grown to more than 1000 team members. Ramsey Solutions measures its success by the number of lives changed through our message. “The Ramsey Show” is heard by more than 20 million listeners each week on over 600 radio stations and digital platforms. More than 5 million people have been through Financial Peace University, and over 1 million people have attended Live Events across the county. Foundations in Personal Finance, a high school and college curriculum, is offered in more than 10,000 schools and educational institutions. Ramsey Solutions also offers speakers and personalities that cover a variety of topics. Rachel Cruze, Christy Wright, Ken Coleman, Dr. John Delony, George Kamel, & Courtney Dyksterhouse have spoken to thousands of people across the country and worked with many media outlets. Ramsey Solutions provides biblically based, common sense education and empowerment that gives HOPE to everyone in every walk of life.