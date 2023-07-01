Rallybio Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for severe and rare diseases. Their lead product candidate is an antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia. They are also developing other treatments for ophthalmic diseases and conditions like paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. They have a collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics.