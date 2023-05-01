← Company Directory
Railz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Railz that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Railz provides a single API that enables on-demand access to financial transactions, analytics, insights, and reports on Small Business customers from all major accounting software. Their Data as a Service solution suits any lender, financial institution, accounting firm, auditor, and tech developer that requires financial data on its Small Business customer. Railz makes things easy for their customers by providing quick, low-cost, and direct access to both existing and new customers' accounting software via their single API. Their accounting data API reduces FI decision-making time on loans by 20x vs. the traditional lending process.

    https://railz.ai
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Railz

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources