RDL is an American company that manufactures high performance analog, digital and network audio products. All products are designed and produced in their Arizona factory, allowing for quality control at every step of the production process. RDL introduced the concept of Application Specific Modules, allowing for single function additions, interface of various products, signal type conversion, and complete system or sub-system building. Their products are globally recognized and trusted in installations worldwide. The team has hundreds of years of experience and is committed to delivering innovative, high performance products for today's system designs.