Quotient Limited is a diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market. They are developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform that provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. The company offers conventional reagent products for blood grouping and various microarray tests for disease screening. They sell their products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.