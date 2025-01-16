← Company Directory
PwC
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

PwC Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in India at PwC ranges from ₹836K per year for L1 to ₹3.37M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.49M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PwC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Business Analyst
₹836K
₹785K
₹0
₹51K
L2
Senior Associate Business Analyst
₹1.65M
₹1.5M
₹0
₹146K
L3
Business Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
Senior Business Analyst
₹3.37M
₹2.88M
₹0
₹495K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PwC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at PwC in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,014,112. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PwC for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹2,456,562.

