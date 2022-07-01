The epitome of ‘punching above our weight’, pureIntegration is the secret weapon you may never have heard of. Yet.Consulting, Services and Solutions:For evolving organizations navigating the changing digital landscape, seeking to improve business operations while attaining deeper member engagement - pureIntegration is your expert, guide, and partner. A consulting services organization – we extend your team with trusted advisors, deeply skilled practitioners, and resourceful architects. pureIntegration solves intractable operational and technology problems with business acumen, deep technical competency and proven solutions which to consistently deliver outcomes-based engagements. For over 15 years, we have designed and implemented creative solutions that scale and transform our client’s capabilities, deliver measurable impact and measurable results – on time and on budget. From our roots in Telecommunications and Media, our select verticals have expanded to include clients ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to mid-market companies, spanning Energy and Utilities, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and other highly transactional industries. Your competitive posture requires a brisk pace to ensure relevance and differentiation. We continuously distill best practices across our client portfolio to extend and accelerate winning, cross-industry solutions to augment your sector expertise. Platform agnostic, we are not a reseller motivated to replace existing tools to our own advantage, but to help tackle your IT debt to your benefit. We specialize in bridging the sustainable legacy to the innovative contemporary.