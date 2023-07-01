← Company Directory
Prosper-tech Machine & Tool
    This company is a precision machine shop that specializes in CNC machining services for industries such as defense, aerospace, space, and medical. They are certified and compliant with various industry standards and regulations. Their manufacturing capabilities include CNC machining, EDM, laser engraving, and CMM inspection. They pride themselves on quick turnaround times, personalized customer approach, and a skilled workforce. They are located in Macomb County, Michigan and have experience machining various materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, steel, and nickel.

    prosper-tech.net
    2007
    31
    $1M-$10M
