projekt202
    projekt202 is the leader in experience-driven software strategy, design and development. We have a unique and established methodology for understanding people in context — we reveal unmet needs — which drives everything we do. This leads to a crisp, clear understanding of the customer, which shapes the design and development of new solutions and experiences. We have the experience, teams, skills and scale to deliver sophisticated software solutions that improve any and all touchpoints across the user journey.projekt202 has spent over 17 years bringing to life and to market compelling experiences through our Experience Strategy & Insight, User Experience, Software Development, Marketing & Analytics, and Program Management practices. Our talented, expert team has delivered emotionally-rich and intuitive solutions for global brands and clients such as Capital One, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Samsung Electronics, Neiman Marcus, Dell, and The Container Store, among many others. For more information -- including case studies, thought leadership videos and articles, our detailed methodology, team members, and current career opportunities in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Louisville, Medellin, San Francisco and Seattle

    http://www.projekt202.com
    2003
    340
    $50M-$100M
    Other Resources