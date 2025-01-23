← Company Directory
project44
project44 Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at project44 totals ₹2.95M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for project44's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
project44
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹2.95M
Level
2
Base
₹2.65M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹295K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at project44?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At project44, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at project44 in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,530,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at project44 for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,907,307.

Other Resources