← Company Directory
project44
Work Here? Claim Your Company

project44 Salaries

project44's salary ranges from $34,978 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $211,050 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of project44. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $35.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$211K
Customer Service
$35K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Customer Success
$196K
Data Analyst
$126K
Data Scientist
$207K
Product Designer
$134K
Product Manager
$83.5K
Program Manager
$166K
Software Engineering Manager
$84.7K
Solution Architect
$126K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At project44, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at project44 is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at project44 is $126,295.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for project44

Related Companies

  • STORD
  • McMaster-Carr
  • Dematic
  • NEXT Trucking
  • uShip
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources