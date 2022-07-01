← Company Directory
ProArch
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ProArch Salaries

ProArch's salary ranges from $4,350 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $90,450 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ProArch. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$4.4K
Data Scientist
$18.2K
Product Manager
$54K
Software Engineer
$90.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ProArch is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ProArch is $36,111.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ProArch

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources