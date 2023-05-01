Principle Power is a global technology and services provider for the floating offshore wind energy market. Their patented WindFloat® platform technology allows offshore wind turbines to be sited in any water depth or seabed condition, unlocking offshore wind potential worldwide. They support developers, independent power producers, utilities, and EPCs throughout the entire lifecycle of their projects. With 105 MW of cumulative capacity in operation or under advanced development and a multi-GW commercial pipeline globally, Principle Power is the market leader in floating offshore wind technology.