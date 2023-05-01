← Company Directory
Principle Power
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Principle Power that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Principle Power is a global technology and services provider for the floating offshore wind energy market. Their patented WindFloat® platform technology allows offshore wind turbines to be sited in any water depth or seabed condition, unlocking offshore wind potential worldwide. They support developers, independent power producers, utilities, and EPCs throughout the entire lifecycle of their projects. With 105 MW of cumulative capacity in operation or under advanced development and a multi-GW commercial pipeline globally, Principle Power is the market leader in floating offshore wind technology.

    http://www.principlepowerinc.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Principle Power

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Spotify
    • Apple
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources