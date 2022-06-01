← Company Directory
Precision For Medicine
Precision For Medicine Salaries

Precision For Medicine's median salary is $63,997 for a Information Technologist (IT) . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Precision For Medicine. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$64K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Precision For Medicine is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $63,997. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Precision For Medicine is $63,997.

