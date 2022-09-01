← Company Directory
Portland General Electric
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Portland General Electric that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    For more than 125 years, we’ve been powering our community and helping connect Oregonians to what matters most to them. Today, we’re focused on delivering energy that is safe, clean, reliable, affordable and secure.Our world and our industry are faced with new and exciting challenges driven by evolving technology, changing customer expectations and a shared desire for a cleaner energy future. Every day, we take new steps that get us closer to the energy transformation we want to see in Oregon. Why does this mission matter so much to the people who work at PGE? Because we live here, too.

    https://portlandgeneral.com
    Website
    1888
    Year Founded
    3,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Portland General Electric

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources