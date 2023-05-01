← Company Directory
Port of Los Angeles
    The Port of Los Angeles is a premier gateway for international commerce, known for its sustainable philosophy, advanced technology, and cutting-edge facilities. It encompasses 7,500 acres of land and water along 43 miles of waterfront, with passenger and cargo terminals handling billions of dollars worth of cargo each year. The Port has consecutively ranked as the number one port in the nation since 2000 and generates employment for more than 3 million Americans nationwide. It also funds and maintains the LA Waterfront, enhancing public access to the waterfront with recreational and commercial attractions.

    http://www.portoflosangeles.org
    1907
    751
    $100M-$250M
