Point Pickup Technologies is a platform company disrupting transportation models to solve middle and last mile delivery. It services a wide range of industries and company sizes, with an emphasis on big box and miscellaneous retail, food and grocery, liquor/specialty foods, automotive and pharmaceutical and laboratory markets. Its delivery model solves the unique challenges of the same-day delivery market with a Precision Matching System that finds the ideal, same-day delivery options based on a business’s ‘precise’ requirements. Companies can quickly and cost-effectively begin same-day deliveries just by plugging into PPUP’s platform.