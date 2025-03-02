← Company Directory
Planview
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Planview Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Planview totals CA$106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Planview's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Planview
Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$106K
Level
L2
Base
CA$106K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Planview?

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Planview in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$201,386. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Planview for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$106,087.

Other Resources